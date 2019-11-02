Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $47.43. 313,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,386. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.03 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $822,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $822,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,149,000 after buying an additional 68,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,409,000 after buying an additional 89,916 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,620,000 after buying an additional 65,804 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 223.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,589,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,763,000 after buying an additional 1,097,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 438.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,416,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,069,000 after buying an additional 1,153,459 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

