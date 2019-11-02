Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 674,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Hovnanian Enterprises from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,654.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 52,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45,539 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOV traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 275,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,894. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $146.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.78. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $482.04 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

