Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 132,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,000. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $52.91. 687,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,572. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.