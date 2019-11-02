Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.82. 2,823,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,932. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.83.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

