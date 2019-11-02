Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 10,963 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.59. 2,123,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,885. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.71 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

