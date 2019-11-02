Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 6,460 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,916,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,764,503,000 after acquiring an additional 193,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,451,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,501,000 after acquiring an additional 244,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,723,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $256,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.80. 1,071,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.92 and its 200 day moving average is $238.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Argus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.42.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

