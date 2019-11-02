HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 610 ($7.97).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.03) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Shore Capital reduced their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HSBC to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective (down from GBX 560 ($7.32)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 630.79 ($8.24).

Shares of HSBC stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 588.80 ($7.69). The stock had a trading volume of 22,624,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 609.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 637.18. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses purchased 21,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

