Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Huazhu Group from $42.20 to $38.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.92.

HTHT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 601,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,677. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 105.56, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1,311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

