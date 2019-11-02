Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hub Group updated its Q4 guidance to $0.81-0.85 EPS.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $46.66. 221,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.60. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $50.49.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens set a $53.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

