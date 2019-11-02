Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Given Media Sentiment Score of 1.25

Press coverage about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a media sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TSE HBC opened at C$9.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 663.49. Hudson’s Bay has a twelve month low of C$6.22 and a twelve month high of C$10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.08.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.73) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$1.85 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson’s Bay will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Hudson’s Bay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBC. National Bank Financial raised Hudson’s Bay from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.45 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

