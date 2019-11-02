Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Edison International by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,725,000 after buying an additional 4,625,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,013,000 after buying an additional 2,059,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1,931.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,052,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after buying an additional 1,951,745 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,266,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,504,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,833,000 after buying an additional 966,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

