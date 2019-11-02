Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

HYGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the second quarter worth $297,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the second quarter worth $309,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the second quarter worth $318,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrogenics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hydrogenics stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Hydrogenics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 38.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydrogenics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

