IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the coal producer on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

IDACORP stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $105.08. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.28 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. ValuEngine cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,380.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

