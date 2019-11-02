IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. Sidoti began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded IDACORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on IDACORP from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDACORP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. IDACORP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.75.

IDA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. The company had a trading volume of 303,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.08. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.22.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other IDACORP news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $81,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,380.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

