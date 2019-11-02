IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.61-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.72-4.78 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.29.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $8.14 on Friday, reaching $276.87. The company had a trading volume of 579,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $294.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.72 and its 200-day moving average is $267.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jay Mazelsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $2,584,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

