IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IMH stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMH. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in IMPAC Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IMPAC Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in IMPAC Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 787,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 606,685 shares in the last quarter.

IMPAC Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.