Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICD. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

ICD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 195,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

