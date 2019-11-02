India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading Up 1.2%

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (LON:IGC)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.88 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73.88 ($0.97), approximately 32,401 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 million and a P/E ratio of -6.70.

In other news, insider Elisabeth Scott bought 15,000 shares of India Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($14,112.11).

