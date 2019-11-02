Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INFN. ValuEngine cut Infinera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded Infinera from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Infinera and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.23.

Get Infinera alerts:

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. 2,741,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $972.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Infinera has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.33.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 40.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 63.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 95.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.