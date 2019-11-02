Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,825,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,471,000 after purchasing an additional 873,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,346,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,592,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,068,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,394,000 after purchasing an additional 497,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

IR traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $128.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

