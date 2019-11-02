InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ INWK opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.55 million, a PE ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. InnerWorkings has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.25 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 53.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

