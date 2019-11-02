Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Releases Earnings Results

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Innovative Designs had a negative net margin of 254.87% and a negative return on equity of 62.83%.

IVDN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Innovative Designs has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and INSULTEX house wrap products for the building construction industry.

