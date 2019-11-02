Insider Selling: American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) VP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $38,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $952,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American States Water Co has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.10.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 3,200.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 36.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American States Water by 54.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 30,944 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

