Insider Selling: Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells 49,019 Shares of Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,451,440.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $52.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. Centene’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 133.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

