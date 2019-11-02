Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Sells 2,345 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $29.58 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus set a $42.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

