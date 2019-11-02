Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Sells $675,356.55 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $675,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,477.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DRQ stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 28.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 86.0% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 514,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 301.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,743 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

