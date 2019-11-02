Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sells 3,208 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $18,863.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,792 shares in the company, valued at $363,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.39. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $8.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 167.54% and a negative net margin of 63.86%. The business had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. Analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNMK shares. ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 9.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 63,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

