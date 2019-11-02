Insider Selling: Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Sells $53,681.24 in Stock

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GBX opened at $30.47 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $968.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth $283,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

