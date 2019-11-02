Insider Selling: Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Sells 7,010 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.08.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 154.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,848,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,471,000 after purchasing an additional 873,152 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at about $96,016,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 97.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.