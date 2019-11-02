Insider Selling: Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Insider Sells $523,250.00 in Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) insider Christian Scherp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,735.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KN stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. Knowles Corp has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.92 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,276,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,360,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,753,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,324,000.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.