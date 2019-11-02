Insider Selling: National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $20,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 339,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,929,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

