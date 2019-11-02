Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Sells $98,430.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,755.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.74. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 22.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $234,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 70.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

