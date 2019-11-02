Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $171,670.18 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $171,670.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,454.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Jonathan Faddis sold 818 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.91, for a total transaction of $117,718.38.

On Monday, October 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 432 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $66,808.80.

On Friday, September 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $180,286.92.

VEEV stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.93. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

