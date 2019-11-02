Insider Selling: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Sells $81,506.58 in Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $248.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

