Insider Selling: Visa Inc (NYSE:V) EVP Sells 21,164 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $180.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.77. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after buying an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,642,991,000 after buying an additional 1,276,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.