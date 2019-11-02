Insider Selling: Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) VP Sells 4,451 Shares of Stock

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at $272,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Visteon stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VC. UBS Group cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,524,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,219,000. Springowl Associates LLC raised its position in Visteon by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Springowl Associates LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 77,855 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.