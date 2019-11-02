Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Up to $18.04

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $18.04. Insmed shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 108,900 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 122.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,979,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,287,000 after buying an additional 896,047 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,748,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,753,000 after buying an additional 577,884 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,439,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,785,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 984,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 69,468 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

