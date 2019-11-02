Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will report $68.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.31 million to $68.41 million. Instructure posted sales of $56.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year sales of $257.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.58 million to $257.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $302.69 million, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $305.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

INST has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

INST stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 634,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,034. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. Instructure has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,728.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,976 shares of company stock worth $3,631,636 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Instructure by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Instructure by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Instructure by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Instructure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

