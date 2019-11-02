Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price target on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 1,413,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,882. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $575.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.70.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 242.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

