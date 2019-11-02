Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,037.50 Average PT from Analysts

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,037.50 ($65.82).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG traded up GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Monday, reaching GBX 4,711.50 ($61.56). The company had a trading volume of 623,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,968. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,160 ($54.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,821.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,091.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.