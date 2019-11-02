Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,500.49

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,500.49 ($19.61) and last traded at GBX 1,499 ($19.59), with a volume of 5146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,494 ($19.52).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,329 ($17.37) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,534.80 ($20.05).

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,415.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,333.70.

In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £141,500 ($184,894.81).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

