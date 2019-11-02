International Paper (NYSE:IP) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of IP opened at $43.96 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,139,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

