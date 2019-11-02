Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) & DiamondRock Hospitality (OTCMKTS:DRH) Critical Analysis

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A DiamondRock Hospitality 3 4 0 0 1.57

DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.40%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust $98.21 million 14.48 N/A N/A N/A DiamondRock Hospitality $863.70 million 2.37 $87.78 million $1.02 10.01

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A DiamondRock Hospitality 10.32% 5.00% 2.89%

Volatility and Risk

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

