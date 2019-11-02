Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Releases Earnings Results

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of XENT traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,434. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.54 million, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on XENT. Northland Securities raised Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

