IntriCon (IIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. IntriCon has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, analysts expect IntriCon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $181.82 million, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $45.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

