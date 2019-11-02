Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,618,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,343 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJK. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $146,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $255,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 606,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after buying an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. 171,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $24.23.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.