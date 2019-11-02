Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,123,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,829,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $198.88.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.