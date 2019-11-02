Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISBC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of ISBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.06. 2,526,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,825. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 149,812 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

