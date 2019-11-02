Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Price Up 15.7% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) rose 15.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.43, approximately 342,911 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 172,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,207.78% and a negative net margin of 25.68%.

IO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $115.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.97.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

