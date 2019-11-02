Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.27.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $55.34. 873,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 9.93.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,754.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after buying an additional 2,191,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $112,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 357.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 805,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after buying an additional 629,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,803.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 470,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

